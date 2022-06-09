SOUTH ASIAWORLD

9 people shot dead in separate firing incidents in Pakistan’s Punjab

Nine people were shot dead by unidentified men in two separate firing incidents in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province during the last 24 hours, police said.

Four people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire at a vehicle in Sheikhupura district of the province, police told local media on Wednesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The suspects intercepted the vehicle on the road near Kala Shah Kaku area of the district and opened fire at it, they said.

According to local media, the alleged killers escaped the site successfully. The police have cordoned off the area for evidence gathering.

Separately, at least five people were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a passenger van in Ahmadpur Sharqia city of Punjab’s Bahawalpur district, local media reported.

The firing incident occurred on the road in the city, resulting in the death of five passengers on the spot, rescue workers told local media, adding that the suspects fled the site.

