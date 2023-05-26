The Congress on Friday asked nine questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his government completing nine years in power on May 30.

The party released the document titled ‘9 saal 9 sawaal’, listing the queries on various subjects including economy, corruption, China border row, Covid management and social justice.

“Modi became Prime Minister nine years ago. We are asking nine questions to the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi had raised these nine questions to Modi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. As he didn’t answer a single question, we are forced to raise these nine questions again and we want the PM to break his silence,” said Congress General secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Ramesh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the first question is related to the economy.

“We all know that people are hurt by inflation, wrong implementation of GST, first and second demonetisation. So, we want to ask the Prime Minister why is it that inflation and unemployment is rising and why the rich are growing richer and poor are becoming more poor and why the PSUs are being sold,” he asked.

Highlighting the issues of farmers and agriculture, Ramesh said, “Why is it so that in the last nine years, the income of farmers has not doubled and even while withdrawing the three farm laws, the promise of implementing MSP has not been fulfilled which were made to protesting farmers and its unions.”

Ramesh also targeted the government over the issue of corruption and cronyism and said, “Why are you putting people’s hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit your friend Adani? Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer?”

The Congress leader also targetted the government over the border row with China and national security and said, “Why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory? 18 meetings have been held with China, yet why do they refuse to yield Indian territory and instead continue with their aggressive tactics?”

Ramesh said that the Prime Minister giving clean chit to China in June 2020 has damaged India’s position.

He also slammed the government over disruption in social harmony and asked, “Why are you deliberately using the politics of hatred for electoral gains and fuelling an atmosphere of fear in society?”

Firing sixth salvo at the government, he said, “Why is it that your oppressive government is methodically destroying the foundations of social justice?

“Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census, despite demands from Congress and several other opposition parties,” the Congress leader said.

On the issue of democracy and federalism, Ramesh said, “Why has it weakened the Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years?”

“Why are you practicing the politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders? And why are you using blatant money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?” he asked.

Ramesh said that all institutions have been devalued, all investigation agencies have been misused, and there is a consistent effort to confront the judiciary.

He also questioned the cut in the budget of welfare schemes and said, “Why is it that schemes for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals are being weakened by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules?”

The Congress also highlighted the mismanagement during the Covid pandemic and said, “Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to Covid-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did it suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home, and not provide any support.”

Ramesh also said that the party will address press conferences in 35 cities to highlight the failures of the BJP government in nine years.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that Prime Minister Modi should apologise to people. Whatever promises they made were fictional and there was no connection to reality in the lives of people.

20230526-151202