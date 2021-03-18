A civil court in Gaya on Thursday awarded life sentence to nine persons in connection with the gang-rape of a mother-daughter duo in 2018.

The accused had committed the crime on June 18, 2018, after intercepting a doctor, his wife and daughter, who were returning home on a motorcycle from Gaya, at Sondiha village in the district.

After tying the doctor’s hands and legs with towels, the accused persons had raped his wife. A total of 13 persons were present during the commissioning of the crime, one of whom also raped the minor daughter.

Kamlesh Kumar Sinha, the prosecution lawyer, said: “Additional Session Judge Neeraj Kumar declared nine persons guilty of gang-rape and for raping the minor under the POCSO Act. The court awarded life sentence to all of them besides slapping fines. The decision on the four other accused is pendin.”

