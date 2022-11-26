Nine terrorists were arrested in separate intelligence-based operations in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said.

According to the CTD in Punjab on Saturday, CTD personnel conducted the operations by acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in various districts of the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The arrested miscreants wanted to target important personalities, government buildings and sensitive installations in Punjab, said the CTD, adding that the terrorists belonged to banned organisations.

The CTD also seized improvised explosive devices, explosives, detonators, and other sensitive materials during the operations.

The nabbed militants were shifted to unknown locations for further interrogations, said police, adding that separate cases have been registered against them.

