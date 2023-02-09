INDIALIFESTYLE

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday announced cancellation of nine trains in the Vijayawada Division due to track maintenance works.

Vijayawada-Bitragunta and Vijayawada-Gudur trains scheduled to run on Thursday and Friday have been cancelled. Similarly Guru-Vijayawada train on Friday and Saturday stands cancelled.

The SCR also cancelled Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port and Vijayawada-Ongole trains on Friday.

Ongole-Vijayawada trains scheduled on Thursday and Friday have also been cancelled.

Bitragunta-Chennai Central and Chennai-Central-Bitragunta trains scheduled to run on Friday also stand cancelled.

The SCR also partially cancelled Kakinada Port-Vijayawada train between Kakinada Port and Rajahmundry on Friday.

Vijayawada-Kakinada Port train has been partially cancelled between Rajahmundry and Kakinada Port on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, SCR has also announced special trains between Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad to clear extra rush of passengers.

Secunderabad-Tirupati special train will depart from Secunderabad at 20.10 hrs on Friday and reach Tirupati at 09.00 hrs on Saturday.

Tirupati-Secunderabad special will start from Tirupati at 4.35 p.m. on Sunday and reach Secunderabad at 6.25 a.m. the next day.

Enroute, these trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

These trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches, SCR said.

