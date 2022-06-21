Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister, Dharam Pal Singh, has ordered action against nine veterinary doctors on account of dereliction of duty in maintaining the quality of services at gaushalas.

A government spokesperson said that the officials had been issued a show-cause notice in connection with administrative and financial lapses.

In the same way, disciplinary action has been initiated against chief veterinary officers in Azamgarh, Ayodhya and Barabanki and Joint Director Standardization Animal Husbandry Directorate.

They have been charged with deputing personnel and procuring items in an arbitrary manner.

The veterinary officers (VOs) of Mishrikh and Kaushambi have been punished for indiscipline and not taking their job seriously.

The VOs of Suraha (Mahoba) and Jahanganj (Azamgarh) were booked on similar charges.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Rajneesh Dube said that a revamp exercise to improve the functioning and quality in gaushalas is underway.

No lackadaisical approach will be tolerated, he added.

