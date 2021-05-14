Nine people were injured, with three in critical condition, in a shooting incident in the US state of Rhode Island, local media reported.

The shooting took place at about 7 p.m. on Thursday in the southeastern neighbourhood of Washington Park, the reports said citing local police.

The shooting began with young men shooting from a vehicle at a home and those inside the home then returned fire, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

No arrests have been made so far, according to the police.

An investigation is underway.

–IANS

ksk/