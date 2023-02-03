INDIA

9-year-old boy attacked by crocodile in Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

A nine-year-old boy was attacked by a crocodile in Karnataka’s Raichur district on Friday, but saved by the quick response of locals, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when the boy, identified as Pavan, was playing in the river near Kortagunda village.

Pavan had come to his grandparents’ house to attend a local religious fair. He had gone to the river with his family members, and while they were washing clothes on the banks of river, the boy went into the river to play when he was attacked.

However, locals, who saw crocodile approaching the boy, displayed presence of mind and quick response, rushed into the river, shouted, and threw things at the animal to drive it off. Though, Pavan was seriously injured in the incident, locals managed to save his life.

The boy was now admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and doctors have stated that he is out of danger.

20230203-164202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Inter-University hockey: Kashi Vidyapith crash out, quarterfinals line-up completed

    Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in Dindigul get concrete houses at rehabilitation...

    African Swine fever detected in pig farm in Wayanad

    Koraput tribal women rise above the rest, save traditional rice variety...