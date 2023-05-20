INDIALIFESTYLE

9-year-old boy, who fell into 200-feet borewell in Jaipur, rescued

A nine-year-old boy, who fell into a 200 feet deep borewell, was rescued after around seven-hour operation on Saturday in Jaipur, National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) officials said.

Akshit, who fell into the borewell at 7 a.m., was taken out with the help of an iron net.

Civil Defence and NDRF team pulled out Akshit and rushed him to hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

On information about the incident, the SDRF and NDRF teams reached the village at 8 a.m and installed a CCTV camera to monitor Akshit.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Udiapur Amit Sharma said: “The child was conscious and was responding to what we were asking. Oxygen, water and juice were arranged for him.”

Akshit’s father Phoolchand said he was scared as his son was having trouble in breathing but the rescue team assured him that he would be pulled out soon, and later he was rescued.

A parallel pit was also being dug near the borewell to take out the child as part of the rescue team’s Plan B.

