BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

90% cash of Rs 2,000 notes, say fuel bunks in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

Before the announcement of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes, petrol pump owners in Punjab used to receive just 10 per cent of the daily cash of this denomination.

After the decision to withdraw the currency, almost 90 per cent of the cash received is of Rs 2,000 notes, the Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association said on Thursday.

Asking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue guidelines to the banks for providing enough small denomination notes, the association said the decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes has again created the same difficult situation at petrol pumps as was during the 2016 demonetisation drive.

“Majority of the customers are trying to use Rs 2,000 notes even for small purchases of Rs 100-200 and we are extremely facing shortage of change,” said association secretary general Rajesh Kumar.

“Since we receive and give change received from the customers only, we request and solicit card or digital payment or would request customer cooperation by tendering exact or reasonable note denomination as per their purchase amount at our outlets,” he said.

Cash payments at fuel bunks have surged in the wake of the decision to withdraw notes as more and more consumers are using the notes to buy petrol and diesel, Kumar said most of the petrol pump owners “are afraid that we would again face problems as after demonetization in 2016 most dealers received harassment by tax authorities”.

Pointing out further, he said the daily digital payments that used to be around 40 per cent have dipped to just 10 per cent and the cash sales have increased dramatically.

20230525-100605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyd police summon Pradeep Agarwal for questioning in cheating case (Ld)

    Myntra EORS 16 set to serve 50 lakh shoppers between June...

    ‘Windfall taxes not to impact RIL majorly, brings windfall for government’

    Home Credit and Hunter Games collaborate to accentuate customer engagement