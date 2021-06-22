Taking the lead in Covid vaccination, Haryana Police on Tuesday said 90 per cent of the force got vaccinated for the first dose and 65 per cent for the second dose.

The vaccination drive for police personnel started on February 4.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava encouraged the police officers and jawans by volunteering to get vaccinated first among the force.

As a result 53,924 officers and jawans have got the first shot of vaccine and more than 38,988 were given both doses.

Appreciating all the police personnel for voluntarily coming forward to get themselves vaccinated, the DGP said the number of policemen who have received both doses is around 65 per cent as a gap of 8-12 weeks is mandatory between two jabs.

At present the state has 60,000 police personnel. It also includes Home Guards and Special Police Officers (SPOs).

The DGP said amidst the shortage of ambulances over 460 Innova vehicles were provided to all districts to transport infected patients free of cost to hospitals and back home.

Besides, the police have also helped the home isolated patients by ensuring delivery of oxygen cylinders.

Out of 6,547 personnel working in the frontline tested positive, 6,480 have recovered and rejoined duties while 67 undergoing treatment.

