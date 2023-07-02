Saying 90 per cent of the households in the state are getting free power, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday congratulated people on completion of one year for the free power the guarantee that has benefitted every section of society.

In a statement, he said the government had on July 1 last year launched the guarantee to provide free power to the people, and since then, 90 per cent of the households in the state are getting free power and have got zero power bill.

Mann said it is a matter of pride and satisfaction that along with domestic consumers, the food growers of the country are also getting free and uninterrupted power in the state.

He said the farmers are getting more than eight hours of power supply without any cut.

The farmers are sharing the videos regarding it and expressing gratitude to the government.

Mann said apart from this, the government has paid a subsidy of Rs 20,200 crore to the PSPCL.

The Chief Minister said this has not been made possible by taking loans, as done by previous governments, but by checking pilferages and corruption.

He said for the first time in history that Punjab has a coal stock of 43 days. Earlier the threat of blackout loomed large in the state.

The Chief Minister said the government is making efforts for making Punjab a power surplus state, adding the focus is now being laid to promote green, solar and hydropower in the state. He also announced the government is setting up a 206-MW hydropower project in Pathankot on the Ravi river.

