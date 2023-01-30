HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

90% reduction in Covid deaths after booster dose: Study

NewsWire
0
0

In people with multiple health conditions, a booster (third) dose of a Covid vaccine was associated with a 90 per cent reduction in death when compared to two doses, a new study has shown.

“We found a substantially reduced risk of Covid-19 related death in adults with multimorbidity who received a homologous booster dose of BNT162b2, an mRNA vaccine, or CoronaVac, an inactivated whole-virus vaccine,” said Dr Esther Chan of the University of Hong Kong, with co-authors, in the study.

The team of researchers compared data on people aged 18 years or older with two or more chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, who received a booster dose between November 11, 2021, and March 31, 2022, compared to people who received only two doses, according to a study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

The study included 1,20,724 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients (87,289 of whom received a booster) and 1,27,318 CoronaVac recipients (94,977 who received a booster).

CoronaVac recipients died at a higher rate than Pfizer-BioNTech recipients, said the study.

Moreover, the study’s findings “highlight the potential benefit of booster vaccination, particularly in vulnerable populations living with multi-morbidity, and support the recent focus on older people and those with chronic conditions for future SARS-CoV-2 vaccine booster doses beyond the first booster”.

“Our findings suggest that this timely, massive public health measure has plausibly played a pivotal role in lowering the mortality rate amid the epidemic, especially among people living with multimorbidity,” said Francisco Lai, first author and a scientist at the University of Hong Kong with coauthors.

The study further suggests that the robust results will contribute to the evidence base that getting boosted provides strong protection against death from Covid-19.

“As the data on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination records used for this study was provided by the sole operator of vaccine roll-out in Hong Kong, with a unified recording system, and with linked clinical records provided by a territory-wide public health care provider, our data should be highly reliable and representative,” the authors said.

20230130-171404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid fears: K’taka CM says guidelines soon for New Year celebration

    Chennai Corporation to increase Covid testing to 30K per day

    Doctors at Hyderabad hospital remove football-sized kidney tumour

    High ‘good’ cholesterol levels no guarantee for low heart disease risk