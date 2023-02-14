INDIALIFESTYLE

90-yr-old beaten to death by her grandson in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A nonagenarian woman was allegedly beaten to death by her 30-year-old grandson in Delhi’s Rohini area, said an official on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Raisa (90), a resident of Prem Nagar in Rohini, said the official, adding that her grandson, Shahrukh has been arrested by the police.

According to a senior police official, on Sunday a police control room (PCR) call was received at Prem Nagar police station regarding a murder following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

“On spot, Raisa was found dead lying in a room. The crime team was called at the place of occurrence and exhibits were collected. On the prima-facie examination of the body, no external injury was seen on the body of the deceased,” said the official.

“The dead body was preserved in the mortuary of SGM Hospital. On the basis of the statement given by Raisa’s son and following the opinion of the doctors after autopsy a case under section 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and Shahrukh has been arrested in the matter,” said the official.

“Further investigation is underway,” the official added.

20230214-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Shipment of N-reactor components for Kudankulam plants a concern

    Sudhakaran hits out at Vijayan over crimes, on media for ‘concealing’...

    Great to see that aTanu Weds Manu Returns’ has amazing re-watch...

    ArtEast 2021 kicks off, focuses on art as storytelling