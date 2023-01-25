INDIALIFESTYLE

901 cops awarded Police Medals on Republic Day

A total of 901 police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Wednesday.

Of the 901 policemen, 140 have been awarded with the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 93 the President’s Police Medal (PPM) and 668 the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

The MHA informed that among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, mostly 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region are being honoured for their gallant action.

Significantly, out of the 140 personnel who received the gallantry awards, 48 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 from Maharashtra, 25 from J&K Police, nine from Jharkhand and seven each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and BSF.

The rest are from other states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The PMG is awarded on the basis of conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or preventing crime or arresting criminals, an official said.

The official added that the PPM is awarded for a particularly distinguished record in police service and the PM is awarded for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

