The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has initiated the tender process to install smart traffic signals at 91 key intersections and main roads of the city, an official said on Monday.

GMDA General Manager (Traffic), Rameshwar Das Singhal, said, “All the traffic signals installed in the city are old and some are non-functional. These signals will be replaced with new smart traffic signals. A tender process has been started for this.”

Under the project, the encroachments on footpaths on the master roads of the city will be removed and the encroachers will be warned.

The GMDA official said that lane marking will be done on the master roads and inner city roads.

“A survey will be conducted on all the roads by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and GMDA following which lane marking will be done,” Singhal said.

“Zebra crossing will also be made on all the roads so that commuters and pedestrians can travel safely,” he added.

