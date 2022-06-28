York police are seeking the public’s help with identifying suspect who sexually assaulted a senior in Vaughan. A video of the attacker can be seen below.

Police said that on Friday, May 13 at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to a call for a report of a sexual assault. A 91-year-old woman was walking with a walker on a path in the area of Steeles Avenue and Whitney Place when an unknown male suspect touched her in a sexual manner.The victim screamed and the suspect fled form the area on foot.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who can identify the suspect to come forward.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’6”, with a thin build, wearing a black face mask and a black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature. York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.