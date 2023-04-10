During 911 awareness week, Peel Region is reminding residents in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to ensure 911 services are used for emergencies only by. The region says last year almost 40 per cent of 911 calls were due to accidents or misuse which is a waste of critical resources.

When should you call 911? Only when someone needs immediate help from Fire, Police or Paramedics. For other kinds of help, call 211, 311, 811 or police non-emergency lines.

Locking your cell phone and not programming 911 into your phone can help prevent misuse. As will teaching children how to use 911 correctly and how to recognise an emergency

What if you call 911 accidentally? Don’t panic and don’t hang up! Stay on the phone so the communicator knows you’re okay. If you hang up, the communicator will call you back and may send emergency services to your location.

“Last year, Peel paramedics responded to more than 140,000 calls, making us one of the busiest paramedic services in the country. Please remember that 911 is for emergencies only, such as a life-threatening medical condition. If you call 911 for a minor illness or injury, you may be preventing paramedics from saving someone’s life,” said Peel Regional Paramedic Services Chief Peter Dundas.

When you call 911 in the case of an emergency, make sure you stay on the phone with the communicator to make sure they have all the information they need to send you help. Location is difficult to determine on a cell phone.

The emergency 911 service is available is available in 156 languages. It is also available by text to members of the deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech impaired community who have pre-registered their cellphones with their wireless provider.