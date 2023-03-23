INDIA

92 Eco-Sensitive Zones notified in 13 states

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 92 Eco-Sensitive Zones and two Ecologically Sensitive Areas have been notified in 13 states of the Himalayan region in the country.

In order to manage and conserve biodiversity across the Protected Areas, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notifies Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) around the Protected Areas.

As part of wildlife conservation strategy, in the year 2002, it was decided that an area around each Protected Areas, requires to be notified as an Eco-Sensitive Zone for creating a buffer as further protection around Protected Areas (PAs).

The very purpose of declaring ESZ is to create some kind of “Shock Absorber” for the specialised Ecosystem, such as protected areas or other natural sites, to act as transition zone from areas of high protection to areas involving lesser protection.

Besides, in order to protect the biodiversity in areas having ecological significance, the ministry also notifies Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA), which has unique biological resources, which require special attention for their conservation.

As per information given by Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, survey and identification of ESZs are conducted by the respective state governments for consideration of the Central government for declaration of the ESZs in respective states around National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries as per the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

20230323-213405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Very relatable’ says Aishwarya Lekshmi about her character in ‘Ammu’

    Khelo India University Games: Quite excited about swimming in front of...

    India sees Rs 24,000 cr worth online festive sales in 4...

    K’taka arms training row: BJP questioned on inspector transfer