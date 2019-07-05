92-hour English recording of full Guru Granth Sahib released

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Devotees can access online the first-ever English audio recording of the entire Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism. The 92-hour long recording has been launched by US-based religious non-profit Sikh Dharma International (SDI).

As per SDI, the English translation comes from the work of Sant Singh Khalsa, widely recognised as the most understandable and contemporary translation today.

The recording enables the non-Punjabi speaking listener to access the spiritual wisdom of the holy scripture, that is considered the 11th and everlasting guru of Sikhs worldwide. Sikhism was founded by Guru Nanak and had nine gurus after him.

People can access it on their desktop or mobile device by downloading the free SikhNet Gurbani Media Center app. The recording is also available on the SikhNet Radio Channel, which streams constantly, at no charge, SDI said.

“The free-of-cost version available on Sikhnet.com is chapter-wise. Cost for the full version is $17.99 on Amazon, $14.95 on Google Play and $16.99 on Apple iTunes,” the organisation told IANS.

It added that the work is the result of 10 years of projecting, praying, planning, and recording.

–IANS

sj/vd