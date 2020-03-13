94 Congress MLAs arrive in Bhopal from Jaipur (2nd Lead)

Bhopal, March 15 (IANS) A total of 94 Congress MLAs along with four independents arrived at Bhopal airport from Jaipur on Sunday amid high expectancy and were driven straight to a hotel in four luxury coaches. The hotel is reportedly located just about three kms from the Vidhan Sabha where the Budget session of the state assembly begins on Monday.

With extra security around the airport and Section 144 in force not many political leaders were there to receive the Congress MLAs whose cheerful faces gave little hint of the situation ahead.

The Kamal Nath government will have to go through the floor test on Monday following the Address by Governor Lalji Tandon. The Governor seems to have tilted the balance by issuing orders for a floor test on Monday.

The BJP is playing out the ‘Operation Lotus’ on Karnataka pattern and the 22 MLAs including the six whose resignations have been accepted are expected to return to Bhopal on Sunday afternoon.

A Green corridor will be built. No one can enter the convoy up to the airport. All vehicles will be stopped. The Congress will make every effort to break the security shield.

The BJP on the other hand will take out rebel MLAs under the watch of CRPF. The BJP on behalf of the rebel Congress MLAs had asked for CRPF security around the airport and on the route to the hotel of where the MLAs will be kept. They have made it clear that they don’t trust the state police.

