The 94th Academy Awards’ red carpet has begun at the Dolby Theatre and nominees are dazzling before the show.

Among those nominated, ‘Variety’ highlighted Ariana DeBose, Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain as some of the year’s best dressed.

Even as the Oscars celebrate cinema, the ceremony is no stranger to bold political statements. From stars donning the colours of the Ukrainian flag to vocal condemnation of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the year has been rife with protests both on and off the carpet.

Expected arrivals include ‘CODA’ star Troy Kotsur, who could make history tonight as the first deaf man to receive the Best Actor prize. Best Picture buzz for ‘CODA’ itself “as well as Netflix’s ‘Power of the Dog'” could spell another historic win. The crowning of either film would mark the first year a streamer takes home the night’s most coveted prize.

Early arrivals include Diane Warren and Jamie Lee Curtis, both donning a small blue ribbon in recognition of refugees. ‘King Richard’ star Saniyya Sidney wore a breathtaking blue gown decorated by florals as Vanessa Hudgens shows off a stunning sequined black dress.

Jamie Lee Curtis appears in a shimmery midnight blue Stella McCartney dress, showing off a ribbon honouring refugees. Zendaya paired a cropped white button-up with a silver train skirt.

Jessica Chastain shimmered on the carpet, bathed in a glittering gradient bodice with a ruffled hem. Wanda Sykes wears a regal all-white suit ahead of hosting the night’s ceremony.

Oscar host Regina Hall sported a toffee-coloured gown with dramatic sheer sleeves.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ravishes in blue, channeling the sea in a mermaid cut dress with a structured slit hem. Actress Lily James steps out in lacy pink with matching platform pumps.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens stuns in a sequined black dress accessorised with emerald green. A sequined ribbon trim highlighted Oscar host Amy Schumer’s midnight blue dress.

Actress Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts shared a kiss on the red carpet. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross poses in a bold red mermaid gown with matching crimson heels.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst appear together. Plemons looked dapper in monochromatic black while Dunst wears bright fuschia. Actor Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin appear on the red carpet with Boyd in paisley-patterned purple.

