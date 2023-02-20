INDIA

95% raids on Opposition leaders: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday lashed out at the BJP alleging that 95 per cent of raids conducted are on the opposition leaders, particularly of his party.

The reaction comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Chhattisgarh days ahead of Congress plenary.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, “This is a cowardice act of BJP but the Congress is n5ot going to be cowed down with these tactics.”

Accusing the BJP of running a “fair and lovely” scheme, the Congress said those who join them, “suddenly” becomes honest and no action is taken against them, be it Himanta Biswa Sarma or Suvendu Adhikari or others.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged, “The Prime Minister doesn’t unleash the ED where it is required. They have a fair and lovely scheme as those against whom the ED was unleashed in the past became innocent after joining BJP. Congress president described in Rajya Sabha, the BJP as a washing machine which was later expunged.”

Three days ahead of Congress plenary, the ED this morning raided multiple locations across Chhattisgarh in connection with the coal mining case.

A source said that all the locations belong to various Congress leaders.

“Premises belonging to state party treasurers Ram Gopal Aggarwal, state PRO R.P. Singh, labour committee President Sushil Sunny Aggarwal are being raided,” the source said.

