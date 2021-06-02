William Osler Health System (Osler) opened the Youth Pad at the Century Gardens Recreation Centre COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday. The first of its kind in Peel Region, the Youth Pad is an interactive space that will provide Peel residents 12-17 years of age with a safe, comfortable and interactive space to receive their vaccine, Osler says.

All individuals 12-17 years of age will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for use in this age group.

Youth now have the option to receive their vaccine in the family-friendly space for the full duration of their visit. Local pediatricians, family physicians and pharmacists will administer the COVID-19 vaccines here. Osler will also offer a separate space for younger children who are accompanied by a family member or guardian.

Also unique to the Youth Pad will be the “Wellness Corner” for those who may require time to step away from the vaccination space. Various safe games, colouring activities, a photo booth and music will all be a part of this youth-friendly vaccination experience.

The Youth Pad was developed with input and direction from local youth groups, including BAPS Charities Youth Group, South Asian COVID-19 Youth Task Force and This is Our Shot to ensure this space reflects the unique needs of 12-17-year olds. The development of the Youth Pad was made possible through the generous support and donations of IKEA Canada.

“Vaccination is key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and the Youth Pad is yet another way of ensuring the vaccine is widely accessible to our community,” said Kiki Ferrari, Chief Operating Officer, William Osler Health System. “Providing a unique, interactive space where our youth feel safe and comfortable is an important step in building vaccine confidence among our community’s youngest members and their families.”

Since Osler opened its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in December 2020, it has administered more than 175,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Osler Vaccine Clinic locations open to individuals 12 years and older include:

Century Gardens Recreations Centre

360 Vodden Street East Brampton, Ontario

Hours of operation: 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., every day

Youth Pad Hours of Operation: 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., every day

Brampton Civic Hospital

2100 Bovaird Drive East Brampton, Ontario

Hours of operation: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., every day

Osler-Humber College COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

207 Humber College Blvd., Etobicoke, Ontario

Hours of operation: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday – Friday