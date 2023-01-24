ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

95th Oscar Nominations: ‘Naatu Naatu’ bags Best Original Song nod

S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has bagged nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscar Awards for its livewire track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

The hosts for the nomination event, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, announced the nominations on Tuesday. The song, which has become an international phenomenon, had earlier bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, besides winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards in the same category.

‘RRR’ tells the fictional story of India’s freedome fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaran Bheem (played by NTR Jr). It also stars Bollywood actors such as Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The 95th Academy Awards is set to be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

