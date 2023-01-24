ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

95th Oscar Nominations: Pan Nalin’s ‘Chhello Show’ out of the race

NewsWire
0
2

Indian filmmaker Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ or ‘Last Film Show’ lost out in the 95th Oscar Awards race as it did not make it to the final nominations.

‘Chhello Show’ was selected as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, but in the final nomination list, it lost to ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (Germany), ‘Argentina, 1985’ (Argentina), ‘Close’ (Belgium), ‘EO’ (Poland) and ‘The Quiet Girl’ (Ireland).

Directed by Pan Nalin, ‘Chhello Show’ is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama about a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), who’s ensnared by the magic of cinema and sets forth to fulfil his 35mm celluloid dreams.

It stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. The film had premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021 and was theatrically released in India in October 2022.

20230124-202002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Idris Elba thinks ‘Luther’ can be blockbuster like ‘James Bond’

    Madonna: My father taught me importance of earning one’s way in...

    Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan says ‘we won’ as ‘Naatu Naatu’...

    Chris Martin on becoming a broadway star: ‘It’s my distant dream’