96 more areas added to list of containment zones in Gurugram

by CanIndia New Wire Service

The district administration of Gurugram issued a revised order related to the containment zones on Wednesday.
According to the orders, 96 areas of 17 health centres in the district have been added in this zone.
This time, there is no containment zone in Pataudi and Farukhnagar section. While in Sohna section four zones have been included. Gurugram section comprises the maximum number of 92 zone containment zones.
The Deputy Commissioner, Amit Khatri has appointed Cluster Incharge and Incident Commanders for the Containment Zone. It has seven Cluster In charge and 17 Incident Commander.
Also, 659 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Gurugram on Wednesday. Three deaths were also recorded taking the district’s Covid toll to 250, the health official said.
The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram now stands at 41,180 according to the official daily health release. On Wednesday, there are overall 5,444 active Covid-19 cases of which 35,486 have recovered, including 657 persons.
The Health department said of the 250 deaths, 194 died of co-morbidities and the remaining 56 without co-morbidities.
