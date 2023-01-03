WORLD

97 people charged with drug offences in Sydney music festive

NewsWire
0
0

At least 97 people have been charged with drug offences following a police operation at a New Year’s Day music festival in Sydne.

According to a statement, police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) launched a targeted operation at the festive event held on Sunday, which attracted more than 27,000 people to the eastern fringe of the Sydney CBD, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police said that the 97 people were found to be carrying illegal drugs, including MDMA, amphetamines, cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, ketamine and psilocybin.

Among those, three were arrested for drug supply offences.

A 21-year-old man was allegedly in possession of 15 MDMA capsules, another man was found with nine capsules, and a 25-year-old woman was in possession of five MDMA capsules.

In total, police issued 15 court attendance notices, two infringement notices, 13 cannabis cautions and 58 criminal infringement notices.

20230103-155005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sweden authorises use of new drug for Covid prevention

    Shanghai Disney Resort to operate with reduced capacity

    FIFA World Cup: Germany to continue with Flick despite group stage...

    99% of HIV patients in Cambodia receive free antiretroviral drugs: PM