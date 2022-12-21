LIFESTYLEWORLD

97-yr-old Nazi typist convicted for involvement in 10,505 murders

NewsWire
0
0

A 97-year-old former Nazi typist and stenographer, who worked at a concentration camp in Poland, has been convicted for her involvement in the murders of 10,505 people during the Holocaust, media reports said.

Irmgard Furchner, the first woman to be tried for Nazi crimes in decades, was sentenced on Tuesday by a court in Itzehoe, Germany, to a two-year suspended jail term, reports the BBC.

Furchner, as a teenager, had worked at the Stutthof camp near Gdansk in Nazi-occupied Poland, from 1943 until the end of the Nazi regime in 1945.

As she was an adolescent at the time of the crimes, Furchner’s trial took place before a juvenile court and her sentence will see her placed into juvenile probation, the court confirmed to CNN.

Some 65,000 people are thought to have died in horrendous conditions at Stutthof, including Jewish prisoners, non-Jewish Poles and captured Soviet soldiers.

Furchner was found guilty of aiding and abetting the murder of 10,505 people and complicity in the attempted murder of five others, the BBC reported.

At Stutthof, a variety of methods was used to murder detainees and thousands died in gas chambers there from June 1944.

The court heard from survivors of the camp, some of whom have died during the trial.

When the trial began in September 2021, Furchner went on the run from her retirement home and was eventually found by police on a street in Hamburg.

In her address to the court, Furchner said: “I’m sorry about everything that happened. I regret that I was in Stutthof at the time… That’s all I can say.”

Her trial could be the last to take place in Germany into Nazi-era crimes, although a few cases are still being investigated,the BBC reported.

Two other cases have gone to court in recent years for Nazi crimes committed at Stutthof.

20221221-094601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Northeast to observe 51st anniversary of ‘Vijay Diwas’ on Dec 16

    Indigo asks passengers to reach Delhi airport 3.5 hours prior...

    Jatin Das celebrates his 80th birthday

    Jaipur Literature Festival announces a stellar line-up for its 2023 edition