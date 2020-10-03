975 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally past 78K-mark

Srinagar, Oct 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 975 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 78,228, while 19 deaths in the past 24 hours took the UT’s Covid death toll to 1,231.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 975 cases reported on Friday, 591 were from Jammu division and 384 from Kashmir division.

Of the total 78,228 Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 61,351 persons have recovered completely.

The number of active cases in the UT stands at 15,646, of which 8,885 are from Jammu division and 6,761 from Kashmir division.

