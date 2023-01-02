INDIA

At least 98 persons were injured in road accidents and clashes during New Year celebrations in Lucknow.

Of these, 87 were road accident victims who were taken to the emergency units of government and hospitals across the city.

The trauma centre at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU received the maximum number of 65 road accident victims on December 31 and January 1.

The condition of three people admitted to the trauma centre is said to be critical as they suffered head injuries.

The centre’s Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), Prof Sandeep Tiwari, said: “At least 15 of the 65 patients appear to be cases of drunk driving. The condition of three of these patients is critical.”

Dr Vikram Singh, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), said that 10 road accident victims were brought to the hospital in the wee hours of the New Year.

Most of them had head injuries and fractures.

The SPM Civil hospital also reported receiving six road accident victims, of which one with head injury was referred to KGMU, said casualty officer Dr Nitin Mishra.

The emergency unit at Balrampur hospital also recorded getting five patients who sustained injuries in road accidents. The patients were treated for head injury, fractures and other wounds.

Six cases were of small brawls in which people suffered minor injuries and were treated at BRD and Railway hospital.

Since these government hospitals also cater to patients from adjoining districts, a few cases may have come from these places.

