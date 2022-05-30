In a planned manner, the National Highways in Tamil Nadu are being brought under toll which is against the interest of the people of the state, claimed S. Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

According to Ramadoss, 97.67 per cent or 5,200 km of the 5,324 km National Highways in Tamil Nadu are toll roads.

At the national level, out of the 1,51,019 km of National Highways, only 29,666 km stretch are toll roads, which is 19.64 per cent, he claimed.

Ramadoss said the total number of toll plazas in Tamil Nadu is set to go up by seven to 55 soon. If the rule of one toll plaza for 60 km stretch of road is implemented, out of the 48 toll plazas operating presently, 32 should be closed down, he said.

He also said there is no compulsion that NHs must to be laid only by private parties and toll should be levied.

The government collects road tax from every vehicle buyer and also levies cess on fuel, and the Central government can use the amount raised from these sources to lay and maintain National Highways, Ramadoss said.

20220530-212007