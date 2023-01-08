INDIALIFESTYLE

98-yr-old man released from UP jail, gets a farewell from jail staff

NewsWire
0
0

A 98-year-old convict, Ram Surat, was released from the Ayodhya Jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya after serving a jail term in an alleged case he was incarcerated for five years, jail officials said.

A video of his release is going viral on the internet.

Posted by Uttar Pradesh Director General (Prisons) on Twitter, the video shows Ayodhya Jail’s District Superintendent, Shashikant Mishra Putrawat telling Surat that police would drop him at his place. Further in the video, Mishra could be seen escorting the elderly man to the car.

According to jail officials, Surat was convicted under sections — 452, 323 and 352 of the IPC. Upon his release, the man got a farewell from the jail staffers.

Mishra Putrawat said that no one came to accompany the 98-year-old on his release.

Surat was set to get released on August 8, 2022, but on May 20, 2022, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was sent on parole for 90 days.

The video had amassed more than 2,000 views on Twitter and several comments.

20230109-045602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai RPF jawan saves toddler, woman, from falling under local train

    2nd T20I: Decision on the start of India v Australia clash...

    12 BJP CMs to attend 2-day Varanasi conclave

    The male ponytail is a perennial summer trend, says celebrity stylist...