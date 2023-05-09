The construction work of the Haryana section (18.9 km) of the 29-km long Dwarka Expressway from Shiv-Murti near IGI Airport to Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram through Dwarka has reached the final stage.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, along with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials on Tuesday inspected the construction work of the Expressway on Tuesday.

The Expressway will have access-controlled 16 lanes. Provision has also been made for a three-lane service road for ease of traffic. This will be the country’s first elevated urban expressway.

“The commissioning of this expressway would mark a major milestone in the road infrastructure not only in Gurugram but also in the NCR region,” DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

NHAI’s Project Director Nirman K Jambhulkar said the estimated cost of the project is around Rs 9,000 crore.

“The expressway has been constructed by dividing it into four parts, in which 10.01 km area has been kept in two areas in Delhi region and 18.9 km area in Haryana region has also been kept in two areas. The construction work in both the areas of Haryana region has been completed by up to 99 percent and it is expected that both these areas will become operational by July. Whereas the work of Delhi region will be completed in 2024,” he said.

NHAI officials said that two lakh MT of steel was used in the construction of this Expressway, which is 30 times more than the construction of the Eiffel Tower. Similarly, 20 lakh cubic metre of concrete has been used in its construction, which is six times more than that of Burj Khalifa. Along with this, 12,000 trees were transplanted during its construction, which has happened for the first time in India on such a large scale.

“Once Dwarka Expressway becomes operational, which we are expecting by 2023, the connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi is all set to substantially reduce travel time for all the commuters,” said Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India.

State-of-the-art technologies like ITS, Advance Traffic Management Systems, Toll Management Systems, CCTV cameras, surveillance, etc, will also be used for ease of traffic and the safety of passengers on this expressway.

“NCR’s real estate sector is abuzz with excitement as the opening of the much-awaited Dwarka Expressway is set to take place in 2023. The real estate projects in this coveted locality have recently witnessed a surge because of its strategic location, matchless connectivity, and state-of-art infrastructure,” Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, of Signature Global said.

