Punjab Police have arrested 9,917 drug smugglers, including 1,447 cartels, since July 5 last year, Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said here on Monday.

A total of 7,533 first information reports (FIRs) of which 852 related to commercial quantity were registered.

Gill said police teams have recovered 418.44 kg heroin in the six months in the state. Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered by Punjab Police from Gujarat and Maharashtra seaports, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 565.94 kg.

Besides heroin, the IGP said the police have recovered 407 kg opium, 407 kg ganja, 233 quintals of poppy husk, and 33.88 lakh tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids. The police have also recovered Rs 7.72 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers.

