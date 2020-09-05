9k more Covid cases in K’taka, state tally at 3.89 lakh

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) Karnataka registered 9,746 more Covid cases raising the state’s tally to 3.89 lakh even as 9,102 more patients recovered from the virus, an official said on Saturday.

“On Saturday, 9,746 new positive cases are reported and 9,102 persons have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Bengaluru reported 3,093 more cases raising the city tally to 1.44 lakh, of which 41,479 were active.

The highest number of coronavirus cases in the southern state were concentrated in Bengaluru.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 790 infections, followed by Belagavi (473), Davangere (395), Dakshina Kannada (377), Ballari (366), Hassan (347), Shivamogga (346) and Mandya (246).

As many as 128 more patients died of the virus increasing the statewide toll to 6,298.

However, on a positive note 9,102 more patients have recovered from the virus raising the number of recoveries to 2.83 lakh.

Of 3.89 lakh, 99,617 were active cases while 769 were in the ICU.

