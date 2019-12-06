9th Delhi Comic Con set to open next weekend

New Delhi, December 12 Dec 12 (IANSlife) Comic Con India, Indias greatest pop culture experience, is all set to bring to the capital a weekend filled with all things geek and pop culture.

The ninth edition of Delhi Comic Con, scheduled from December 20-22, will unravel a roller coaster ride for the city’s fandom community, with a line-up of Indian and international creators, performances, meet-and-greet sessions, and gaming and experiential zones from the world’s leading studios.

This year, the popular international artists marking their presence is Melbourne-based digital artist Kode Abdo, better known as #Bosslogic; Illustrator Chad Hardin who works for DC Comics and Harley Quinn series; and Asian American artist/designer Bernard Chang, who has illustrated books for Marvel and DC Comics, including X-Men, New Mutants, Cable, Deadpool, Superman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman. He is currently drawing DC Universe Presents: Deadman, which is part of the new DC 52 relaunch.

Joining them at the show will be the leading Indian comic book publishers, illustrators and writers likeAbhijeet Kini (Abhijeet Kini Studios), Gaurav Basu (Acid Toad), Vivek Goel (Holy Cow Entertainment), Rahil Mohsin, Shubham Khurana (Corporat Comics), Ravi Ahuja (Bullseye Press),Saumin Patel  and creators of immensely popular Indian webcomics like Sailesh Gopalan (Brown Paperbag Comics), Bhagya Mathew (Awkwerrrd) and Sumit Kumar (Bakaramax).

The main Arena stage, which gets a major revamp this year will witness some exclusive live performances by popular music artist Beatboxer Ish, dance performing crew MISBA, mentalist Karan Singh, comedian Abish Mathew, Rahul Dua, and Sumiara Sheikh.

Cosplay remains a very popular aspect of Comic Con India, and this year the growing, vibrant cosplay community, will be introduced to two categories of Cosplay contests.

Delhi Comic Con will be held from December 20-22, 2019 between 11 a.m – 8 p.m. at NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla. Tickets start from Rs 599, and are available online on its website and will be available on-ground at the venue.

Comic Con will also travel to Ahmedabad city in its debut edition on February 1-2 next year.

–IANS

sj/tb