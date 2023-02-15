New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANSlife) The 9th India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW), will be held at the Mercure, The Goa Devaaya Resort from February 12-14, 2023. The IBFW aims to be a memorable event with breathtaking fashion presentations, motivational exhibitions, and interesting workshops.

Timex will support the event, it will display its most recent line of fashionable timepieces during the event, including both men’s and women’s models. The timepieces combine traditional elegance with contemporary design, displaying the brand’s dedication to producing high-quality goods that are both functional and fashionable.

The most skilled designers in the business will be showing their most recent collections at this three-day event, which will bring together the best in fashion and style. The IBFW provides experienced and up-and-coming designers with a venue to exhibit their creativity and skill in a distinctive and unforgettable environment.

Speaking on the occasion Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India, stated, “Watches are no more just time telling device but a fashion accessory and a statement piece which completes your look. We at Timex understands the ever-evolving futuristic fashion industry and applaud the disruptive fashion trends. And IBFW provides the perfect platform for this bold community. We are super excited to be a part of the IBFW. It will be great place for us to empower the young and brave new designers of this era & staying abreast with the latest innovation, creative outlook & technologies in the fashion world.”

