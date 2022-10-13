The International Hospitality Council (IHC) and the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) have called for entries from hotel management and culinary institutes across the world for the 9th International Young Chef Olympiad 2023, which will be held from January 29 to February 4 next year.

This one-of-its-kind international event is expected to attract, as in the previous years, culinary talent from at least 65 countries. It will be held across Indian cities with finals in Kolkata.

The competition’s grand jury will be presided over by the legendary Prof. David Foskett MBE, and consist of celebrity chef and Padma Shri awardee Sanjeev Kapoor as well as other distinguished international chefs, notably Andreas Muller, Brian Turner CBE, David McKown MBE and Geoff Ascott MBE.

“For YCO 2023, we want to bring the whole world on a single platform,” the global event’s founder-chairman, Dr Suborno Bose, said. “That is why we are extending our invitation to all culinary and hospitality institutions in every country to take part in this incredible culinary competition.”

The competition will be divided into 30 different award categories. The first three categories are gold, with a prize money of $5,000; silver, with $3,000; and bronze, with $2,000.

Additionally, IHC London has instituted the Dr. Zenobia Nadirshaw International Diamond Research Award to honour quality research in a number of areas.

For this award, which comes with a prize money of $2,000, the organisers have invited hotel management and culinary schools to submit a research paper of no more than 5,000 words (excluding references and bibliography).

The area of research must relate to one or more of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the role of the global hospitality and tourism industry in supporting and developing them.

To participate in any one or both events, send an email to sameer.mehta@iihm.ac.in and sangeeta.bhattacharjee@iihm.ac.in.

