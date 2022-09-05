For these children, Teachers’ Day on Monday brought a lot of happiness and a basketful of goodies.

The children of a government primary school in Aminabad were gifted books, uniform, backpacks, stationary, shoes, and socks on Teachers’ Day.

The school was earlier adopted by senior police officials, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha and Rashmi Srivastava.

The school had 58 children when the police official adopted it but toady the number of students has gone up to 90.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak who attended the function, inaugurated a swing park, sports and activity room, a smart class room and library for children.

The state government had initiated a adopt a school scheme for all officials and Sinha was among the first to adopt this government school.

“Ever since we adopted the school, we have been visiting it, encouraging students to study, and addressing the problems they faced. We provided them a toilet which checked the dropout rate. We are sure that this scheme will lead to an overall improvement in educational standards in government schools,” Sinha told IANS.

20220905-193402