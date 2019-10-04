A beginner’s guide to buying Indian jewellery

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANSlife) Getting the scares before heading out to shop for jewellery for your first job or your best friends wedding? Whether you are buying casual or more traditional pieces, buy what suits your style best. Here are certain things to be mindful of.

Inputs from Pradnya Mhaske, Head of Design and Merchandise, CaratLane and Milind Mathur, Partners, Kohinoor Jewellers Agra.

1. Trends versus classics

As per CaratLane, while the good old gold bracelets have been maintaining a low profile in the jewellery world — gold, platinum and rose gold statement pieces, stackables or layered bracelets along with charm bracelets have gone up a notch in the everyday jewellery game. The evergreen classic and most loved – cocktail rings and stackable rings are gaining popularity.

Kohinoor Jewellers says that colored gemstones have been ruling the accessory scene for quite some time. If you are looking for something studded, the top categories are sapphires, diamonds, tourmaline, emeralds, colored diamonds, tanzanite, cabochons, and ruby.

2. Authenticity and purity

Look for jewellery hallmarked by BIS. The BIS logo indicates that a piece’s purity is verified in one of its licensed laboratories. Check Karat (denoted as KT) which denotes the purity of the material for gold or platinum. You must check every piece of jewellery.

Before buying diamonds and colored gemstone jewellery, check these: Carat weight range, diamond shape, cut quality, color grade, clarity grade, and fluorescence.

3. Ideal first buys

It is advised to begin with minimal jewellery which can be worn on a regular basis, as they are affordable and can be exchanged if you are unhappy. Geometric patterns and subtle designs are a total hit when it comes to jewellery that works for the long run. From workwear to leisure, drop earrings are quite trendy right now. Other major hits are gold bracelets, layered necklaces, and flexible rings.

You can also begin with studs earrings. Studs are fitting for each event and can be worn with other jewellery as well.

4. Sharpen your pearls of wisdom

Know about the four C’s — Carat, Colour, Clarity, and Cut. From determining the size of the diamond to getting the perfect cut that compliments your unique style, it’s necessary to be in the loop, every step of the way. Be thorough with your trend research. Follow jewellery marketers, influencers, and stylists.

5. What to look for in your jeweller

Physical stores and the salespeople working there can assist you with an understanding of jewels. After you shop at an adornment store, you have got the opportunity to construct a relationship with the jewelers.

Jewellery websites have also stepped up their game with verified certifications, smooth return policies and prices lesser than stores. Regardless of the medium, the brand you pick should be knowledgeable, professional, and willing to answer all of your questions regarding their expertise in jewellery. The most valuable commodity in the jewellery industry is trust.

