New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANSlife) Zomato is hosting the Delhi leg of its blockbuster food carnival, ‘Dubai presents Zomaland’, this weekend – December 17th & 18th at JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

The event is a 2-day carnival with incredible food, performances, games and larger-than-life experiences. It will host over 70 of Delhi’s most celebrated restaurants including Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Cheese cake & co, Brown Sugar, Lebab, Theka Coffee and Karim’s among several other popular favourites.

Visitors will also get to experience an exclusive dose of Dubai, at the Dubai experience zone, where they can indulge in fun experiences like face painting, spin the wheel and other immersive games to win travel vouchers to Dubai, with their partners MakeMyTrip.

“We’re thrilled to welcome festival goers across Delhi to Zomaland and are positive that they will enjoy the many activities we have in store for them at the Dubai Experience Zone. Dubai is known for its love of culinary experiences from hidden gems to its Michelin awarded restaurants, and what better platform than India’s largest foodie’s festival, to come together and offer an unforgettable event.” – Bader Ali Habib, Head of Region, South Asia, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Attendees will also be able to indulge in power-packed live performances by some of India’s most loved artists. The lineup includes B Praak, Emiway Bantai, Wazir Patar, Rahul Dua, The Yellow Diary, Sapan Verma and many more!

Excited about bringing Zomaland back to the capital city, Chaitanya Mathur, Global Head – Zomato Live, said, “Our journey with season 3 has only just begun with sold-out carnivals in Pune & Mumbai and up next is a city that’s closest to our hearts (& headquarters) – New Delhi! After sold-out shows in all its last editions, we are super excited to bring back Zomaland to the capital after a hiatus of two years. This season with immense support from our presenting partners Dubai, payment partner Simpl and India’s last minute app – Blinkit, we are super excited to bring over 20 hours of power-packed live performances. We hope to see everyone at Zomaland this weekend!”

