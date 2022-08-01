A candid picture of Tollywood star Jr. NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi laughing together has gone viral on social media. The couple’s photo was taken during a recent family vacation abroad.

‘RRR’ actor Jr. NTR took to his Instagram Monday afternoon and shared this adorable picture, with the caption “Moments like these ”.

Jr.NTR’s fans were quick to respond to this candid picture, as they showered wishes on the lovely couple.

A few days ago, Jr.NTR made a public appearance at the pre-release screening of his elder brother Kalyan Ram’s upcoming fantasy drama, “Bimbisara”. NTR gained enormous international popularity with his previous movie, ‘RRR’.

He will next be seen in ‘Acharya’, ‘Sreemanthudu’, and ‘Mirchi’ fame Koratala Siva.

20220801-160606