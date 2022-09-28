INDIALIFESTYLE

A celebration of Banaras’ rich and rare weaving traditions

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANSlife) Swati & Sunaina Gold celebrates the use of wild silks and their organic hues and sheen in its special 2022-23 collection – Vanya. The collection is being launched in collaboration with Sharan Apparao at the Apparao Gallery in Chennai.

True to the brand’s genesis and core values of pursuing rare weaving traditions of Banaras, Vanya suggests the idea of the rare Tussar, Eri and Muga, much like metallic yarns, as threads of gold. This is the first such extensive exploration of contemporary Banaras handlooms in such silks – where Mulberry’s use is the convention – by exploring creative possibilities in the traditions of Rangkaat, Tissue, Kadhuwa and Gyaser in the elaborate ways is seen here. The new collection will highlight the culmination of all four varieties of silk in ornamental Banarasi saris.

Swati & Sunaina

The collection continues the brand’s journey of delving into rich Indian art and draws inspiration from the night garden as depicted in the miniature Kangra paintings. The term ‘Vanya’ is of Sanskrit origin, meaning untamed, wild, or forest-based. The colour palette reflects Krishna’s rich dark blue with subtle green hues, traditional peethambar yellow and royal colours of magenta as accents with highlighted flowing white flowers.

The Brahmakamal (night-blooming cereus), Aparajita (butterfly pea), Rajnigandha (tuberose), Bela (Arabian jasmine), Juhi (night blooming jasmine) and Champa (Plumeria), with their shades and tones

of white, come alive with the natural wild silks.

Commenting on the launch of this special collection, Swati & Sunaina said, “Our core philosophy has always been purity & rarity of the material while striving to find a balance between tradition and innovation. Vanya translates our philosophy and vision into beautiful ornamental Banarasi sarees. A brand friend and a believer in promoting Indian design talent, Sharan Apparao’s gallery felt like the perfect place to launch this special collection. This collection is a celebration of Banaras’ rich and rare weaving traditions through impeccable craftsmanship and innovative techniques.”

(IANSLife can be contacted at IANSlife@ians.in)

20220928-143601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight’ launched aiming at zero childhood diarrhoea death

    Passengers escape unhurt as bus catches fire in Telangana

    Court rejects bail plea of Teesta, ex-DGP Sreekumar

    Assam BJP MLAs likely to meet on Sunday to choose new...