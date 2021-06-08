Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna uploaded a beautiful photo with her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, on the latter’s birthday on Tuesday. However, Twinkle’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, too, became part for the picture without knowing it.

Twinkle uploaded the picture on her Instagram account where mother and daughter look radiant.

“A certain someone photobombing our lovely birthday picture. Mother meanwhile is taking each year and turning it backwards like it’s a Nolan movie! #ageless #birthdaygirl,” she captioned the image.

Friends in Bollywood who commented on the post included Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi, as well as wish Dimple on turning 64.

–IANS

ym/vnc