U.S. fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, bringing an end to a tense public standoff with Beijing over the intrusion into American airspace. The balloon was shot down after 2:30 p.m. ET by an F-22 dispatched out of Langley Air Force Base, which took down the balloon with a single air-to-air missile.

The presence of the balloon, which was equipped with surveillance equipment the size of two to three school buses, prompted a diplomatic dispute between the U.S. and China. Beijing claimed that the balloon was meant for observing weather conditions, but U.S. officials have rejected this claim. In response to the shooting down of the balloon, the Chinese foreign ministry called it “a clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”

After the balloon was shot down, the U.S. government spoke directly with the Chinese government about the action. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin released a statement, explaining that President Biden had authorized the shooting of the balloon “as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon’s path.” Initially, officials advised against shooting down the balloon, as falling debris could pose a risk to people on the ground. However, on Saturday morning, Biden told reporters that the balloon would be taken care of.

The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace and issued a ground stop at three airports in North and South Carolina ahead of the operation. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Canadian government. After the balloon was taken down, Biden addressed the operation in Hagerstown, Maryland, saying, “They successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it, and we’ll have more to report on this a little later.”

A senior military official confirmed that multiple Navy and Coast Guard vessels, including the USS Carter Hall, were in the vicinity of where the balloon fell for debris collection. The debris was expected to be collected in a relatively short time. Austin also noted that the mission was conducted to demonstrate that the Biden administration and national security team would prioritize the safety and security of the American people while responding to the PRC’s violation of U.S. sovereignty.

Despite China’s claim that the balloon was a civilian device used for scientific research that was blown off-course, senior Biden administration officials believe that the balloon’s route over many potentially sensitive sites contradicts this claim. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was first detected over Alaska on January 28th. The military presented options to shoot down the balloon to Biden on Wednesday, but advised that it was too risky to shoot down the balloon over land. The military then put together a plan to shoot down the balloon over water.

In addition to the shooting down of the balloon off the South Carolina coast, a second balloon believed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon was observed flying over Central and South America this week. Both balloons carried surveillance equipment not usually associated with standard meteorological activities.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, released a statement, saying, “China has been trying to push the limits on what they can get away with, but with this administration, they’re going to learn that the United States will not tolerate such aggression.” The shooting down of the balloon off the South Carolina coast serves as a clear message to China and the rest of the world that the U.S. will not tolerate the intrusion of its airspace and will take necessary actions to protect its sovereignty and national security.