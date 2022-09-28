ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

A collective of Indian filmmakers to mentor and launch new talent in industry

Twenty-three Indian filmmakers are set to come together to launch and mentor new talent in the entertainment sphere. These filmmakers include the bigwigs of Indian cinema like Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Sukumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Gauri Shinde and R. Balki, Aanand L Rai, Anees Bazmee, A.R. Murugadoss, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitish Tiwari.

The initiative called the ‘Newcomers’ was launched by producer Mahaveer Jain and Jio Studios in its 2022 edition of FICCI Frames on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, Mahaveer Jain who conceived this idea along with Jyoti Deshpande, Chairperson FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and CEO, Viacom 18, said in a statement, “It’s our humble attempt to give back to the industry, by providing a platform to new actors, writers, directors, music talent and a wide range of technicians in this landscape. Together, we will work to build our tomorrow.”

The list also includes filmmakers like Ram Madhvani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Siddharth Anand, Raj & DK, Abhishek Sharma, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Amit Sharma, Jagan Shakti and Vishnuvardhan.

Some of the respected filmmakers from the consortium would be present in a panel discussion to announce this plan in FICCI Frames on Wednesday.

