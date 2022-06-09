New Delhi, June 9 (IANSlife) The National Centre for the Performing Arts presents a line up of events which has something for everyone, from dance to drama. Check out this calendar for your next cultural soiree.

Artie’s Festival India

Artie’s is a group of musicians who came together because they share a love of chamber music and want to make it accessible to everyone. Gauthier Hermann, Artie’s founder and cellist, is joined by violinist Cyprien Brod and pianist Romain Descharmes for this series of concerts.

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 7th & 8thJune 2022

Time: 7:00 pm

Short Film Corner

There are many wonderful short films being made in India, with auteurs working in their respective regions and bold, new voices experimenting with form and technique. Short Film Corner hopes to connect filmgoers with these films while also opening up dialogue with filmmakers, who will have the opportunity to connect with their audiences. White Wall Screenings (WWS) was founded in 2017 as a community to foster dialogue between short filmmakers and film enthusiasts. WWS has successfully screened over 300 short films and continues to hold workshops, masterclasses, and discussions about filmmaking and films.

Venue: Little Theatre

Date: 8th June 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Going Beyond

Isheeta Chakravarty on vocals, Sanjay Divecha on guitar, Niranjan Joshi on keys/piano, Ishan Jadwani on drums, and Ralph Menezes on bass. Isheeta Chakravarty will perform a set of modern and contemporary jazz tunes with a global sound derived not only from American and European influences but also from African and Latin music. The set will include both originals and well-known standards. This set will highlight her versatility as a contemporary vocal artist.

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 10th June 2022

Time: 7:00 pm

Song Writing Workshop with Samantha Noella

Venue: Little Theatre Foyer

Date: 11th to 18th June 2022

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Online Training: Rs. 15,000/-

In-Person Training: Rs. 25,000/- (Inclusive of GST)

Offered live at the NCPA or Online (Zoom)

NCPA Music Workshop

Aside from the melodic (raga) and compositional aspects (bandish) of Indian music, tala, or rhythmic aspect, is an important component of music-making. The evolved art of tabla not only provides the framework for the tala but also incorporates many elements that enhance the overall aesthetics of the music being performed.

A free online workshop by Nayan Ghosh

Date: 11th June 2022

Time: 11:30 am

SOI Chamber Orchestra

The SOI Chamber Orchestra, led by resident conductor Mikel Toms, will perform Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony, one of the composer’s most beloved works. Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 will be performed by Swiss pianist Fabrizio Chiovetta, who the composer described in a letter to his father as having “parts here and there from which connoisseurs alone can derive satisfaction, but these passages are written in such a way that the less learned cannot fail to be pleased, albeit without knowing why.” An NCPA Presentation in association with the Consulate General of Switzerland in Mumbai

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 14th June 2022

Time: 7:00 pm

Henry V

Shakespeare’s enthralling study of nationalism, war, and the psychology of power stars Kit Harington (Game of Thrones). King Henry V, newly crowned, leads England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters opposition, this inexperienced new ruler must demonstrate his ability to lead a country into war. This exciting modern production directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi) from London’s Donmar Warehouse explores what it means to be English and the English people’s relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve?

An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation.

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: 15th & 29th June 2022

Time: 6:00 pm

NCPA Umang

Sinam Basu Singh received his initial training in Manipuri at the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy in Imphal. He later continued his training at the Visva-Bharati University and obtained a postgraduate degree in the dance form. He has also studied under Y. Hemanta Kumar, N. Tiken Singh and W. Lokendrajit Singh. He has performed extensively in prestigious festivals within the country such as the Uday Shankar Dance Festival (2007), Ganjam Mahotsav (2007), Pratibha Utsav of East Zone Cultural Center (2009), Nataraj Dance Festival (2011) and Purush Festival (2013), among many others.

Konjengbam Monika Devi is a promising young exponent of Manipuri dance from the state of Manipur. She is a disciple of gurus R.K. Achoubisana, Budhichandra Roy, N. Amusana Devi, Th. Hemchandra Singh, N. Tiken Singh, R.K. Sarojini Devi and S. Kriti Singh. Monika is approved by Doordarshan Imphal. She has completed a three-year diploma in Manipuri dance, a three-year post diploma in Raas and a three-year post diploma in Lai Haraoba from the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy, Imphal. She has also completed her Masters in Manipuri dance from Manipur University.

Vaidehi Rele Lal comes from a family of traditional Indian Classical Dancers of Nalanda Dance Research Centre, Juhu, Mumbai, it is not surprising that she has learnt Indian classical dance from a very tender age, under the initiation of her world-renowned grandmother Padmabhushan Dr Smt. Kanak Rele and her academician par excellence mother Guru Dr. Uma Rele. Currently she’s being further trained by Sangeet Natak Awardee and Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskaar recipient Guru Shri Deepak Mazumdar.

Venue: Little Theatre

Date: 15th June 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Admission on a first-come-first-served basis. NCPA Members will get preferential seating till 6:20 pm.

Turandot

Turandot was the final work of Puccini, who died before it was completed, and is a love story set in China. Within the walls of the great violet city of Peking, an announcement is made that Princess Turandot will marry only a suitor of royal blood who will answer three riddles set by her. Suitors who fail to answer the riddles will be executed. An unknown prince who is in love with the princess appears from the crowd and solves the riddles, but Turandot is reluctant to marry him. The prince offers her a way out: if she can learn his name before dawn, then at daybreak he will die.

An NCPA  The Metropolitan Opera (New York) Presentation Sung in Italian with English Subtitles

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: 16th June 2022

Time: 6:00 pm

Reality Check – Ek Tha Gaon

Hindi Film with English Subtitles (61 mins). Semla is a ghost village in the Himalayan foothills. Over years of dwindling prospects, the 50 families who once inhabited it have migrated to the city leaving only seven people behind. Leela, like her village, is old, resilient and long forgotten but, despite her struggles with loneliness and an aging body, doesn’t want to leave for the city. Golu, on the other hand, is the only young person in Semladesperate to escape to an urban life but without the means to do so. Dreaming of a different future, she roams her desolate birthplace. Ek Tha Gaon charts Leela and Golu’s emotional journey and changing relationship with the place they call home. Their situation is poignantly captured by a saying that villagers have: the dead come back to visit the living. Now those of us who remain have only these ghosts for company.

Venue: Little Theatre

Date: 16th June 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Lungs

The ice caps are melting, there is overpopulation, political unrest; everything’s going to hell in a handcartwhy on earth would someone bring a baby into this world?They are an everyday couple in a fairly stable relationship. Out of the blue, he pops the question about having a baby. What follows is an emotional rollercoaster ride. Lungs is an intensely intimate, intricate and funny play about what it means to be a couple confronted by a world of uncertainty. They grapple with making responsible choices in the face of rising social inequity, environmental disaster and political unrest. Written by critically acclaimed British playwright Duncan Macmillan, the play debuted at the Studio Theatre in Washington, D.C. in 2011.Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre Stage

Date: 17th, 18th & 19th June 2022

Time: 4:00 pm | 6:00 pm | 7:30 pm

Comedy For Comedy’s Sake

An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation.In collaboration with Comedy Ladder.The world has opened up and all we need now is some laughter. Here’s a 90 minute comedy show that everyone can enjoy. Limited socially distant tickets available.

Host: Sumukhi Suresh

Comics: Jeeya Sethi, Sonali Thakker, Sumaira Shaikh, Niv Prakasam, Kunal Rao and Vaibhav Sethia

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: 18th June 2022

Time: 7:00 pm

Easy Wanderlings

The Easy Wanderlings describe their work as a musical journal of cherished memories and conversations, weaving together a tapestry of soul, pop and folk music. Globally recognised for their delicate melodies and story-centric song writing, the eight-member band displays influences of artistes like Kings of Convenience, Michael Kiwanuka and Iron & Wine. The collective was awarded ‘Best Band of 2020’ by The Indian Music Diaries Awards and has been recognised as a rising artiste in Spotify’s RADAR and Apple’s UP-NEXT Program in 2021. As touring artistes, the Easy Wanderlings have performed extensively at some of the finest stages and major music festivals the country has to offer.

Lead singer Pratika Gopinath, singer/guitarist Sanyanth Naroth, bassist Malay Vadalkar, singer/guitarist Sharad Rao, keyboardist Nitin Muralikrishna, violinist Shardul Bapat, flautist Siya Ragade and drummer Abraham Zachariah form this eclectic outfit.

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 19th June 22

Time: 6:30 pm

