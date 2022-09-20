INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANSlife) This first Autumn-Winter, Gujarat Titans, Tata IPL Champions for the 2022 season is set to make their FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week debut. The team is bringing out a dynamic streetwear collection for its fan base, designed by Kanika Goyal under her Label.

It will be launched in two segments, with the collection launching at the at the fashion event scheduled from 12th -16th October 2022, followed by a Spring-Summer collection at a later stage.

This marks the first-ever collaboration of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week with a Tata IPL team. Riding on the success and support they got in their debut Tata IPL season, Gujarat Titans aim to offer the fans an experience to own and carry the spirit of the team. This marks another milestone among the many firsts the team has accomplished thus far.

Kanika Goyal is known for imbibing a strong emotional and cultural undertone with her collections. Her label evokes a sense of acceptance and an uplifting spirit, which resonates well with the forward-moving attitude of Gujarat Titans. This streetwear collection is aimed at bringing fans one step closer to the teams’ identity and giving them a scope to wear and flaunt the indomitable spirit of the team.

Talking about the streetwear collection, Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer – Gujarat Titans said, “We had a highly successful debut season and are blessed to have the unending support from our fans. This launch of a dedicated streetwear collection is aimed at bringing our fans closer to carrying forward the spirit of the team and the game. It resonates with the always-forward-moving motto of our team and our endeavour to remain connected with our fans at all times.”

“At FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, we have always believed that innovative and out-of-the-box collaborations open doors towards a fashion-forward world that in turn elevates the Indian fashion ecosystem. Our association with Gujarat Titans this season forges a relationship between India’s most loved sport and the country’s most prestigious fashion event is a testament to that commitment. We are elated to see this partnership come to fruition on the runway and are looking forward to seeing the new apparel range excite cricket fans from across the country” said Jaspreet Chandok, Head – of RISE Fashion and Lifestyle.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220920-140004

