If you live in Mumbai you're in for a treat. The NCPA has a variety of cultural events in the upcoming days that you can treat yourself to.

INTERNATIONAL MUSIC

An Evening of Brazilian Jazz (16 July 2022, 6:30 pm)

Featuring

The Adil Manuel Collective

The Adil Manuel Collective brings to you a very special Brazilian jazz set. It will present music by Brazilian jazz musicians and composers like Hermeto Pascoal, Tom Jobim, and more. The Collective will feature Samantha Noella (vocals), Yohaan Pissurlenker (bass), Pranoy Praveen (drums), Anand Bhagat (percussions), Siddharth Shankar and Adil Manuel (guitar), and also a few guest musicians.

Young Talent (20 July 2022, 6:30 pm)

An NCPA & The Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy Presentation

The Budding Brigade concert gives musically talented children between the ages of seven and fifteen the opportunity to perform on stage before a discerning audience.

NCPA Legends (23 July 2022, 6:30 pm)

A Tribute to Chaka Khan & Stevie Wonder by Holly Petrie

Weaving together the tracks of Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan, Holly Petrie takes us on a journey through popular music history telling a story of the evolution of R&B, funk and soul.

DANCE

Catalyst (21 July 2022, 6:30 pm)

An evening celebrating choreographies born during lockdown

Kuchipudi by Parvathy Menon, Odissi by Mitali Varadkar & Shreya Sabharwal and Kathak by Sanjukta Sinha & troupe.

Reality Check (21 July 2022, 6:30 pm)

An NCPA Presentation in collaboration with Cinema Collective

Happiness Class

English Film (51 mins)

Happiness Class is a journey through the unique and fascinating world of children: their preoccupations, their worries, and most importantly, their idea of happiness.

Movies Under the Stars (22 July 2022, 6:30 pm)

The Cameraman (1928)

(B&W – 69 mins)

The Cameraman is a 1928 American silent comedy widely considered to be Buster Keaton’s last great masterpiece.

Lucia Di Lammermoor (23 July 2022, 4:00 pm)

Opera Screening

An NCPA – The Metropolitan Opera (New York) Presentation

Sung in Italian with English Subtitles

Gaetano Donizetti (1797-1848) composed about 75 operas plus orchestral and chamber music in a career abbreviated by mental illness and premature death. Most of his works disappeared from the public eye after his death but

Prima Facie (27 July 2022, 6:00 pm)

Theatre Screening

An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; defending, cross-examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

INDIAN MUSIC

NCPA Promising Artistes Series (22 July 2022, 6:30 pm)

Tanay Rege (tabla)

Somdatta Chatterjee (khayal)

Tanay Rege has studied the tabla for seven years under Praveen Karkare at Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya. Currently, he is continuing the taleem of Punjab gharana under Yogesh Samsi as part of ‘Support to Guru’ initiative.

Born in a musical family in 1994, Somdatta Chatterjee has been primarily trained under the guidance of her father Subhasish Chatterjee, uncle Snehasish Chatterjee (one of the senior disciples of Jayanta Bose) and grandmother Arati Chatterjee (disciple of the exponent of Bishnupur gharana Gopeshwar Bandopadhyay).

Parvaaz ka Agaaz: Wings of Fire (29 July 2022, 6:30 pm)

A musical drama on the life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Script & soundtrack: Gulzar

An NCPA Presentation in association with Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal

Over 60 students of the Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal, through lyrical dance movements and theatrical representation, enact the various events that influenced Kalam and led him to achieve all that he did in life

THEATRE

Crave Showcase (24 July 2022, 6:30 pm)

Spoken Word/Music

Language – English/Hindi

Host: Roshan Abbas

Performers: Akanksha Sethi, Yahya Bootwala, Rakesh Tiwari, Salman Elahi, Priya Malik, Harpreet, Rahul Shah and some surprise acts

PHOTOGRAPHY AND EXHIBITION

Art for Concern presents “The Annual Monsoon Show” (21 – 22 July, 2022)

Returning in a live format after 2 years, the show features artworks by established and contemporary artists. Art for Concern with its socio-economic commitment uses the funds raised to support and implement projects implemented by Concern India Foundation across the country.

